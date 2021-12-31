Brokerages Set Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) PT at $500.00

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $500.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$51.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $51.75 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

