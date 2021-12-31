Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.07

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.07 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 13452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$967.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$183.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.