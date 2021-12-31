Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.07

Shares of Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.07 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 13452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$967.54 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$183.77 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Frontera Energy Co. will post 1.6699999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

