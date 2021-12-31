Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.08 and last traded at $50.36. 711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,353,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 51.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 52.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

