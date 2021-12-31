Callisto Network (CLO) Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and $56,713.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.94 or 0.07904844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00073364 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.