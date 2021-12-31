Xponance Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 190,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 84,295 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $202.71 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

