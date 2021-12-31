Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,658 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,148,000 after buying an additional 4,582,087 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth $66,762,301,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth $59,949,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 312.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock worth $5,295,275. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWTR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

