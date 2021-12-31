Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSST opened at $50.49 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $51.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.65.

