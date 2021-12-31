Buckhead Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $612.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $632.85 and its 200-day moving average is $609.76.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.29.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

