Xponance Inc. Sells 2,428 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $202.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.