Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 130,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 695,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after purchasing an additional 218,463 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 200,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 207,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.62.

