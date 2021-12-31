Xponance Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $190.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.45. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.66 and a 52 week high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

