TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TriMas expects adjusted earnings per share for 2021 between $2.15 and $2.30. Lower air travel and reduced commercial and business jet production continue to impact demand for products tied to commercial aircraft build rates since last year. Demand for the Packaging segment's dispensing pumps and closure products used in personal care and home care applications will likely be supported by increased awareness regarding hygiene worldwide. Meanwhile, TriMas has been witnessing higher material costs for resin-based raw materials and steel, and has to contend with increased tariffs on imported goods. These factors along with ongoing supply-chain headwinds are anticipated to hurt its margins. A solid balance sheet and the company’s strategy to grow through acquisitions, particularly in its Packaging and Aerospace platforms will drive growth.”

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,877. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.69.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

