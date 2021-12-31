Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Kennametal reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kennametal.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $483.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on KMT. TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,157. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.06. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kennametal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kennametal (KMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.