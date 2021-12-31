Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 1.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Generac by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Generac by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.43.

GNRC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.51 and a twelve month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.