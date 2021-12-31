Kendall Capital Management Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $703.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $657.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $649.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

