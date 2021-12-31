Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). Lannett posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 95,900 shares of company stock worth $174,609 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LCI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Lannett has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

