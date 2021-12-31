Kendall Capital Management Acquires 26,670 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 266.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.55. 784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,802. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

