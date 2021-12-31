Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Shares Up 2.6%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.00 and last traded at $46.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.07.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

