Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Shares Up 1.8%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Atrium Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.