Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Shares Down 0.7%

Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 147.50 ($1.98) and last traded at GBX 149 ($2.00). Approximately 18,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($2.02).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.88) price target on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 144.38. The company has a market cap of £423.09 million and a PE ratio of 24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

