Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.34). Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.85%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $639,067.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 35.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Acushnet during the second quarter worth $420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acushnet by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,573,000 after buying an additional 29,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Acushnet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Acushnet by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

