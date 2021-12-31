Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 4.2% on Insider Selling

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.92 and last traded at $16.05. 2,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 309,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

Specifically, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,889. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $805.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.