Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Match Group by 518.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $133.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.51 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

