T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,731 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Amundi bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,862,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after buying an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $198.14 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.82 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.87.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

