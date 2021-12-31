Xponance Inc. Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,897 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in CDW by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CDW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,907,944. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW stock opened at $203.97 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.90. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

