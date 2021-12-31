Kendall Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medpace by 118.3% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at about $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the third quarter valued at about $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Medpace by 102.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 72,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 23.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 53,873 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,165 shares of company stock valued at $70,988,094. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.46. The company had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,960. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.95. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

