CPChain (CPC) Market Cap Hits $2.15 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $815,247.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.93 or 0.00291695 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011184 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000160 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

