Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Navient were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 389,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 53,940 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Navient by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Navient by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.18. 9,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.70. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

