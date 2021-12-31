ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits One Day Volume of $250.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $467,092.45 and approximately $250.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $231.42 or 0.00482422 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000144 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 69,808,474,162 coins and its circulating supply is 19,808,474,162 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

