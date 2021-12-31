Kendall Capital Management Sells 2,310 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

VLO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.71. 28,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.37. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.15, a PEG ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.63%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

