Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.9% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $87.42. 58,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,410,879. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93. The firm has a market cap of $233.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.