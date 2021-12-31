Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,461 Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Anthem accounts for approximately 1.2% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,998,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,545,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,415,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,041,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,623,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,129,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Anthem by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $466.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.34.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

