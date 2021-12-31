General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.0% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,298,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,525,000 after acquiring an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,743. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.33 and a 200-day moving average of $197.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

