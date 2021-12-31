Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $963,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 11.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $845.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $809.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $815.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Equinix’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

