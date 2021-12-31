K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 17.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4731 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

