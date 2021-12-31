K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 7,280.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 79,577 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get E.Merge Technology Acquisition alerts:

E.Merge Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $11.00.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC).

Receive News & Ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.Merge Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.