Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 35.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.6% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 13.3% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

