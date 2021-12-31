K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $564,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $5,360,420.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Pinterest stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

