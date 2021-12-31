K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases New Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,500 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,656 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,421 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $78,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,430,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TripAdvisor stock opened at $27.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.24.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

