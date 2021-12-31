Lincoln National Corp Sells 844 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,918 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

