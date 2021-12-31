K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $1.04 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.76.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 566,047 shares of company stock valued at $80,797,824 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $145.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

