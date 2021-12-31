Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 778 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 15.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

