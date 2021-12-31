Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in KLA by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in KLA by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $427.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $255.55 and a twelve month high of $442.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.45 and a 200 day moving average of $355.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.35.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

