Lincoln National Corp Has $3 Million Position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 2.89% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $90.93 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.307 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

