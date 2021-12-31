Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,999,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,060,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,149 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2,981.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,577 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 33.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,727,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,499,000 after purchasing an additional 938,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 37.3% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 588,197 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

DRE opened at $65.15 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

