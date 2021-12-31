Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 29.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:WEC opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

