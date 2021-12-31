Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

NYSE MMC opened at $173.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

