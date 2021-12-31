Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $265.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.79. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $206.71 and a twelve month high of $266.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

