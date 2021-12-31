Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $413.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

