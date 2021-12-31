Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $413.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $373.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.54.
Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.
In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.
Accenture Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).
Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.