Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.65.

MRK opened at $77.14 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $194.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

